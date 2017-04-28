We should all breathe a sigh of relief that the government will not be shutting down this weekend, because that will allow us more time to focus on preparing for the nuclear war ahead with North Korea.

The drumbeats of war were muffled this week, drowned out by the frenetic efforts of the Trump Administration to cram as much fluff into the record of President Trump’s first 100 days as the good ship Almost True could hold.

Polishing the Apple

The publicity campaign began two weeks ago, Politico reported, when 30 Trump staffers gathered in an Executive Office conference room to map out Trump’s 100 day legacy. One of the first results was an appearance on CNBC by Kellyanne Conway touting the fact that Donald Trump is the only president to ever get a Supreme Court judge approved in his first 100 days. (Actually that one of those “alternative facts”. Only three other presidents have had Supreme Court vacancies to fill in their first 100 days, and all of them occurred late in the game.)

Over in the White House pressroom, Sean Spicer took his swing at legacy building with a tally of executive orders issued, congressional bills signed and foreign leaders talked to. “When you look at the totality of what we’ve accomplished … it is unbelievable what he has been able to do,” Spicer said.

But many of those executive orders were directives for more study of various issues. The 28 Congressional bills Spicer cited included 13 reversing Obama-era regulations, five affecting individuals, two giving new names to post offices, and one urging more people to fly the flag on Veterans Day. And more than one of those foreign leaders – Hello, Australia – probably wish they’d never taken the call.

Then last Friday, Trump himself kicked off Legacy Week with the tweet, “No matter how much I accomplish during the ridiculous standard of the first 100 days, & it has been a lot (including Supreme Court) media will kill!”

Many Ways to Say Not Good

He wasn’t far off the mark. Many in the mainstream media were generous in their assessment, framing their analyses in terms of campaign promises kept. The Chicago Tribune, for instance, gave the President credit for fulfilling 10 of the 38 promises he made in Gettysburg last October. But the recurring theme in most 100 Days stories was that the man known for the art of the deal couldn’t make a deal, on health care, on a border wall, on the investigation into Russian meddling in the election, or even who speaks for his administration.

His presidential transition was chaotic. His first choice for national security advisor Michael Flynn was drummed out of office for lying to the vice president. Hundreds of key deputy slots requiring Senate approval go unfilled. And there’s an ongoing war among his top advisors Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner for his attention.

Not to put too fine a point on it, reporters who work in the White House every day seem to have taken cover under the blanket description of Trump’s first 100 days as unprecedented (or “unpresidented” as he once tweeted). But Michael Grunwald of Politico didn’t pull any punches when he offered this analysis:

This is Not Normal

“The indelible takeaway from (Trump’s) first 100 days is that Trump’s assault on political norms . . . has violated Washington norms so casually and constantly that his norm-breaking is becoming normalized,” he wrote. “Some of Trump’s he-did-what? provocations have been consequential in their own right, like his explosive accusation that President Barack Obama wiretapped him, which he refused to retract even after it was debunked, or his conspiracy theory about 3 million illegal voters, which many see as a prelude to a push to restrict voting rights.

“He’s flouted democratic norms with banana-republic attacks on journalists, judges, protesters, the Congressional Budget Office and other critics beyond his control. He’s flouted anti-corruption norms by refusing to divest his business empire, spending almost every weekend at his own clubs, and making little apparent effort to avoid conflicts of interest. He’s defied the Washington hypocrisy police with incredibly brazen flip-flops on Syria, Medicaid cuts, China, NATO, Goldman Sachs and the nefariousness of presidential golf. And even though he had no experience in government, he’s shocked Washington by surrounding himself with aides with no experience in government: his son-in-law, his daughter, the former head of a right-wing website and a Goldman executive.

“In general,” Grunwald concluded, “the story of his first 100 days has been a words story, not a deeds story, an embarrassing contrast to Obama’s action-packed early presidency. Trump has seized control of the national narrative and taken up residence in the national headspace, but he hasn’t put much of a stamp on federal law, federal rules or the federal bureaucracy. So far he’s been a show horse, not a workhorse, and in Washington, show horses often struggle to produce lasting change.”

Playing Chicken with The Shutdown

This Saturday April 29 looms large because it is not only the last of Trump’s first 100 days, but the same day the government will have to shut down if Congress cannot pass a continuing budget resolution. Congressional leaders on both sides of the aisles have gone through this before, and no one is anxious for a repeat.

In 2013, the government shut down for 15 days because Republicans refused to pass a continuing resolution with Obamacare funds in it. When they relented, the leaders had lost face, retirees and other government aid recipients had lost money, and the public had lost faith in Congress’s ability to govern. This time around, the wheels were greased for the resolution to sail through –– until President Trump stepped into the picture.

On Monday, he announced he wouldn’t sign the bill unless it included a $1.5 billion down payment on his Mexican Wall.

On Tuesday, he threatened to withhold money for Obamacare subsidies if his wall money wasn’t in the bill.

On Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan informed him he was a chief with no Indians on this one, so Trump gave up the fight.

Until Thursday, when he fired off a blunderbuss of tweets, five postings in two minutes, accusing Democrats of betraying coal miners, border security, the safety of our troops, and families who want to take summer vacations in our national parks, all because they won’t approve money for his wall.

The continuing resolution will go through. The government will not shut down. And we all will have learned another lesson from this brouhaha: what’s settled is never settled as long as Donald Trump has a cell phone in his hand.

A Tornado of Activity



On Wednesday, with only four days left to go, the White House turned into a whirling dervish of significant achievements. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin started it off in the White House pressroom by unveiling a package of recycled campaign promises that he called “the largest tax cut in history,” and The New York Times dubbed “a laughable stunt.”

The U.S. tax code today runs 74,608 pages. Mnuchin’s tax proposal was distributed on a single sheet of paper, double-spaced, with 12 bullet points. The highlights:

Tax brackets would drop from 7 to 3 (10%, 25% and 35%)

The estate tax and alternative minimum tax would be eliminated

Mortgage interest and charitable deductions would not be touched.

The standard deduction for individuals would be doubled

And the corporate tax rate would drop from 35% to 15%

What’s not to like in that? Except, Mnuchin was a little soft on the details of how Trump expects to get this through Congress. And nowhere in the handout, or in his presentation, did he mention that the non-partisan Tax Policy Center estimates these tax cuts will blow a $6 to $7 trillion dollar hole in the federal budget over the next 10 years.

Reporters coyly asked how this tax reform might affect the President’s tax returns. But, oh yeah, he won’t release them. And Trump himself was nowhere to be seen when the subject came up. The point of it all, clearly, was to give Trump another box to check off in his first 100 days. Initiated tax reform? Check.

Piling Up The Wins

The President, meanwhile, was over at the Department of the Interior signing an executive order to roll back former President Obama’s ban on oil drilling in recently designated National Monuments. Check. From there, he moved on to the Department of Education to sign another executive order re-affirming his administration’s commitment to keeping the federal government out of local schools. Check.

While he was away, his White House aides were floating a story to Politico that the President was about to sign one more executive order pulling the U.S. out of the NAFTA trade agreement.

When word got out, the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar plummeted, and Trump returned to the White House to take phone calls from Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (and pop in on the briefing Defense Secretary James Mattis was holding for 100 Senators on the dangerous situation developing in Korea).

By nightfall, the White House issued a statement clarifying that, instead of terminating NAFTA, all the parties had agreed to renegotiate the treaty. But what did I say about Trump with a cell phone? The next morning, at 6:12 AM, Trump was back on Twitter warning the negotiations were “subject to the fact that if we do not reach a fair deal for all, we will then terminate NAFTA.”

Meanwhile in the Real World

There is no telling what last minute dramatics President Trump will try to fluff up his record in the final hours of his 100 days. We do know that on Saturday night, while the press is enjoying the White House Correspondents Dinner, he will be at a rally in Harrisburg (PA) laying out his spectacular 100 day record. And his people will eat it up.

It’s what happens next that concerns me. While the president has been consumed in polishing his image this week, storm clouds have been gathering in the Pacific. The United States paraded a nuclear submarine through a South Korean port Tuesday and fired an intercontinental ballistic missile 4,000 miles into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday just to show the North Koreans we can (and they can’t).

No shrinking violet himself, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un responded with a massive live fire demonstration of his heavy artillery on Korea’s east coast and released a frightening video Thursday that depicts an all-out attack on America.

The threat of a war with North Korea over its nuclear program is very real. Relying on the Chinese government to pull Kim Jong Un back into line is a pipe dream, and America’s hollow claim that “all options are on the table” sounds like we’re going to throw a lot of options at North Korea and they’ll just buckle under the weight. But there are no magic bullets among those options.

So I wish President Trump had spent less time this week worrying about his legacy and more time reading the intelligence reports on Korea (and Syria, for that matter). This is one of those moments when the judgment, stability and experience of the man in the Oval Office matters, and nothing in these first 100 days gives me confidence he has them.

“The Trump presidency often feels like reality TV. But this is reality,” Grunwald wrote. “His current showdown with North Korea is a real showdown. His painfully awkward meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel was a real meeting. His news conference where he described his rookie-run, blood-feuding White House as a “fine tuned machine . . . was a real news conference.”

In the real world, it matters whether a Navy Armada is steaming toward Korea or 3,000 miles away heading in the other direction. It matters whether our president has taken the time to study his adversaries, whether he has a strategy or just a bag full of clever tactics, and whether he has thought that strategy through to all its possible conclusions, good and bad.

Because there are no Mulligans in a nuclear missile attack, no chocolate cake desserts in the Situation Room, and no Chapter 11 do-overs if something goes awry. This moment will be President Trump’s real legacy.