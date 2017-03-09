The best salesmen sell themselves. The product is what you get for liking them. And pay for.

That was no more evident than in Donald Trump’s tweet the other day touting “our wonderful new Healthcare Bill” that he acknowledged, in the same breath, is subject to review and negotiation. Translation: Trust Me. It’s gonna be great.

The bill cobbled together by House Republicans as the American Health Care Act, runs to a total of 66 pages – plus 57 pages of “reconciliations” – compared to the 906 pages in the original Obamacare bill it seeks to repeal. But does anyone really believe he has read it? This is a man who thinks getting through Dr. Seuss is like reading War and Peace ­– worth an “A” for effort.

Up to now, President Trump has left the crafting of his health policy to House Republicans because, as he admits, the repeal of Obamacare is a lot more complicated than he thought. Now he’s ready to take the stage to sell it because, frankly, his surrogates have done a “C” job of messaging.

Junior Sales Associates

They are an odd bunch of junior sales associates still trying to learn the party line. As press secretary, Sean Spicer leads the pack. But he almost didn’t make it through his first week after appearing on a Saturday to explain Trump’s false claims about his inauguration crowds (or lack of them).

To be fair, Spicer didn’t have much to work with. Photos comparing Obama’a inauguration crowds and Trump’s, as well as DC Metro ridership numbers, belied the claim. When he finished, Trump privately laid into him for wearing a bad suit and not being tough enough in his rebuttal.

It has gone downhill for Spicer ever since. (Although he did get a better suit). He has tried various tactics to dampen questioning from the White House press corps. He’s switched around the press seating, padded the assemblage with alt-right news reporters, accused the media of being an enemy of the people, and banned TV cameras from his gaggles.

Trump’s latest salvo accusing President Obama of wiretapping his campaign tested Spicer to the limits. For three days, he dissembled before the press. Finally, he was asked if he personally had seen evidence supporting Trump’s claim.

“That’s above my pay grade,” he answered. “I’m not here to speak for myself. I’m here to speak for the president of the United States and our government.”

The Yo-Yo Corps

Meanwhile, the White House has yo-yoed other spokespeople into the TV talk shows to make the president’s case. Kellyanne Conway proved such an unreliable vehicle for the truth CNN and Morning Joe temporarily banned her.

Boris Epshteyn, a combative Trump loyalist with the title special assistant to the president, quickly made himself persona non grata at the networks, according to Politico, by getting into a yelling match with a Fox News booker and threatening to keep all West Wing officials off their air.

“He calls women girls, and he has no decorum about how he speaks to people,” Joy-Ann Reid, an MSNBC national correspondent, told Politico. “He’s somebody that just makes the room uncomfortable. When he leaves the room, the conversation is, ‘I hope he never comes back.’ He enjoys making people uncomfortable.”

For the wiretap tweet, the White House trotted out Mike Huckabee’s daughter Sarah Sanders, now deputy press secretary, where, on ABC’s Good Morning America, George Stephanopoulos admonished her three times that what she was saying “is simply not true.”

And then there is Stephen Miller, the 31-year-old senior policy advisor to the president who crafted much of his first speech to Congress. Last February, Miller made the rounds of Sunday talk shows spouting unsubstantiated nonsense with such supercilious certainty he looked and sounded like Nazi Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels.

“Congratulations Stephen Miller—on representing me this morning on the various Sunday morning shows,” Trump tweeted. “Great job!”

Messaging or Message

The biggest problem the White House faces isn’t the messaging, it’s the message. Trump often sets the tone for the day with 6 AM tweets that veer off into bonkers land. Even when he is on message, Twitter allows only 140-character posts (unless Trump is in a tweet storm) so his mind swirls around in clichés: we must protect our borders, bring back jobs, get rid of Obamacare. Sad. Terrible. MAGA.

The Republican healthcare bill poses a challenge to the whole way Trump thinks about issues. If he read it, he would find its 66-pages are filled with more air than answers: who is covered, who is not, how do subsidies for low-income earners compare to Obamacare’s, what is the effect on standard insurance rates, what procedures are not covered, how will it impact drug pricing, or state Medicaid programs? And critically, what will it cost? (The Congressional Budget Office has yet to score the bill.)

As he steps forward to lead the charge, don’t expect Trump to provide those details. He is not, as Obama was, the Explainer-in-Chief. He is the Salesman-in-Chief.

All About The Brand

In a Trump White House, it’s all about the brand. The veneer of significance. The shine on the apple. If you look at his long career in business, it’s always been that way. Whether he’s selling wine, steaks, hotels, university degrees, golf courses, ties, casinos, or condominium towers built by someone else, he’s selling a Trump. And now we have Trumpcare.

It’s his name on the door, so like all good salesman, he wants to make sure whether the product is prime rib (well done) or a piece of crap, none of that crap sticks to his shoes if something goes wrong.

Lessons from The Apprentice

His penchant for gilding the lily started early in his New York real estate career. His craving for celebrity had him calling society columnists using a fake name to plant stories about himself. But it reached its apogee in the hit TV show that launched his political career.

The Apprentice was a clever piece of TV stagecraft: The boardroom and a penthouse suite where contestants supposedly stayed were Hollywood sets build into Trump Tower. Contestants advanced or were fired based on whims and petty disputes, and hundreds of hours of raw tape were edited down every week into a narrative where Trump was the ultimate decider. Mark Burnett, the executive producer, developed the technique in Survivor, but Trump meticulously monitored the final version to assure he was always portrayed in the best light.

He took the same liberty in promoting the show as he did making it. On the campaign trail, he called it the #1 hit on television when, in fact, the highest rated show – the finale to season one – came in 7th and the last 10 years of Celebrity Apprentice fell into the middling range of 46th to 84th.

But talking about The Apprentice leads into the same trap that has ensnared Trump. The presidency isn’t a TV show, and what matters isn’t your ratings but your actions.

“Full Sell Mode”

On Wednesday, Spicer told a press conference the White House will be putting on “a full-court press” to get the Republican health care plan passed in the House next week.

“We are out in full sell mode all around the country, talking about how we think this is the best way to solve the problem that the American people face and why we believe that the solutions that we put forward in this bill are the right ones and that will benefit them,” he said.

All the Trump surrogates will be out in force on cable news, local TV stations and the radio talk shows. Who do you suppose gets Kellyanne and who gets Goebbels? Trump himself is also taking an active role. He’s meeting with key congressmen, saying nice things on Twitter about people he loathes, and, according to Spicer, the P.T. Barnum of Politics is eager to get back on the road barnstorming for the Republican plan.*

Let’s Make a Deal

Spicer would not commit to making Trump himself available to the press to answer questions that have been pouring in from an array of opponents that includes the American Medical Association, the Catholic Health Association, American Nurses Association, American Hospital Association, Children’s Hospital Association, AARP, Club for Growth, and the entire Democratic Party.

That’s a lot of stakeholders who will have to come together before Obamacare is repealed, or replaced. But Spicer likes the boss’s chances. “If anybody can get a deal on something, it’s Donald Trump.”

Except, ultimately, of course, it’s not whether you can make a deal that matters, it’s what kind of deal you make.