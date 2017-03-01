When the going gets tough, the tough go on vacation. Which I did, in the 5th week of the Trump Administration, to a resort in Mexico on what is now called the Riviera Maya.

When I first went there in 1974, it was called Playa del Carmen, a little village on a spit of a beach accessible only by ferry from Cozumel. Today, it is just another off-ramp on a the Tourist Highway, a four-lane roadway that stretches from the Cancun International Airport –Would you like a Guy Fiori grilled hamburger of a Wolfgang Puck pizza while you wait for your plane? – to the ruins of Tulum. The beach resorts are everywhere, teeming with tourists who have somehow sneaked across the border to partake of a culture that is threatening America.

In any given year, there are 35 million of us. Most are American, but there are a good number of Canadians, Brits and, increasingly, Europeans willing to brave the hazards of airport security for a little fun in the sun.

And I’m happy to report the Mexican people welcome us with open arms.

We Are Not Sending Our Best

They know we are not sending them our best. We’re sending people that have lots of problems, and we are bringing those problems with us: obesity, arrogance, too much money. Some are rapists. But some are good people. We stay together in enclaves and make no attempt to assimilate or learn the language. Most of us never leave the gated resorts that line the Yucatan peninsula or in Pacific Coast towns like Puerto Vallarta, Ixtapa, Zihuatanejo, Acapulco, and Oaxaca. But if we couldn’t go to Mexico, where would we go? Florida?

Sure there are mountainous regions in Mexico with as many drug cartels as Michigan has militias, and poverty grinds at the rural countryside the same way it eats away at our inner cities. But Mexico has a fascinating mix of new and old cultures. Its capital, Mexico City is a cosmopolitan mecca for art, architecture and food buffs. Guadalajara, the second largest city, hosts the world’s largest book fair; and Morelia in the central highlands is the home of the University of Michoacan, founded 100 years before Harvard, and nine other college campuses.

The vast majority of us arrive by air, as do most Mexicans coming to the United States. (So much for The Wall.) We contribute $19 billion a year to the Mexican economy, and one of every six Mexicans makes a living catering to our comfort. When I sit poolside and look back over the border at the United States, I can only imagine what they are thinking:

The United States is a country that has 5 percent of the world’s population, and is home to 25% of the world’s criminals; that has the highest gun ownership in the world (twice as many per household as second place Yemen); that ranks 14th out of 40 developed countries in educational attainment; and that couldn’t harvest half the crops in California without Mexican immigrant labor.

And they want to keep us out?

The View from Abroad

It’s odd to look at your country from abroad. In just the week I was away, two engineers from India were gunned down in a Kansas bar by a drunk white guy who mistook them for Iranians. A dozen or more Jewish synagogues and cemeteries were vandalized. ICE agents rounded up over 600 Mexicans in half a dozen cities in what President Trump called a military operation. Mohammed Ali’s son was detained for an hour and a half in Miami on the suspicion he was a Muslim. Customs agents boarded a domestic airline flight looking for suspected aliens. And President Trump is preoccupied by some supposed Islamic terrorist attack in Sweden that never happened.

There are no newspapers at the resort where I’m staying, so I get my news from Twitter, and who knows what you can believe on Twitter these days. Our president makes public policy every day in 140-character bursts then changes it a day later based on something else he saw on Fox News. When challenged, he claims to be the victim of fake news. In his defense, he sends out emissaries who tell bald-faced lies. His apologists claims this is just Trump being Trump, sitting around his Trump Castle (formerly known as the White House), using Twitter as his bully pulpit to give us his opinion of everything.

In the process, however, he has loosed upon the nation a vendetta against truth, and the shaky premises behind many of his tweets undermine our confidence that news is news, facts are facts, and people are fundamentally good. One of the advantages of a vacation in Mexico is it reaffirms the civility of a politics-free world, where people gather to eat, dance, lollygag around a pool, and hold harmless conversations about books, sports, children, and the most effective sun block.

NAFTA

To be fair, all is not rosy south of the border. Tourism accounts for only 8.7 percent of the Mexican GDP, although it employs nearly 16 percent of the work force. The rest work in factories and manufacturing plants (37%), agriculture (14%) and other service industries (30%). Since the signing The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1994, the Mexican economy has been booming. Ford, General Motors, Chrysler, Toyota, nearly all the world’s major automakers, and their suppliers, have built plants there, and Mexico, as a result, ships automotive products to countries around the world.

In his presidential campaign, Trump railed against NAFTA for allowing Mexico to “steal” American jobs. After two decades, it’s unlikely those jobs are coming back, and Trump’s penchant for making everything into a deal reflects a simplistic view of how the automotive supply chain works. Manufacturing, moreover, is only one leg of a Mexican economy built around agriculture, mining, oil, and, yes, tourism.

There is much more that needs to be done. Although the Mexican jobless rate is only 3.8%, half of the country still lives below the poverty line. [In America, it’s 14 percent.] But the free trade agreement with Canada and the United States is working for them, and us.

This year, Mexico will export $300 billion worth of cars, televisions, appliances, oil, fresh fruits, vegetables, beer and tequila into the United States. But America exports to Mexico and Canada amount to 31 percent of the $134 billion in wheat, corn, soybean, rice and other commodities we grow and ship abroad.

In the farm belt, where Trump won by a nearly 2-1 margin in November, half of the wheat, soybeans and rice, and three quarters of our cotton, are shipped overseas. Among corn growers, the imbalance is even greater since half of all global corn exports are grown in the U.S.

If President Trump follows through on his threat to impose a 20% tariff on auto imports – which will likely be passed on to American consumers – Mexico might retaliate with a 20% tariff on U.S. agricultural imports, triggering a collapse of the American commodities market. And there are competitors in Brazil, Argentina, Australia, even Russia, who are poised to sell cheaper commodities to Mexico.

“Trade issues are not as simplistic as President Trump thinks,” Ed Schafer, President Bush’s agriculture secretary, told Forbes in an article about the impact of his trade agenda on American farmers.

You’re shooting yourself in the foot,” added Joe Glauber, the chief U.S. negotiator on farm issues during the Doha trade talks. “If a supplier starts to be seen as unreliable, the global supply chain adjusts, and that player will lose market share going forward.”

Unreliable

At this early stage, there is no way to game out how the dominoes will fall if Trump builds his wall, pushes his crackdown on undocumented Mexicans, or gets a new trade deal. But he’s sure got jump on making America unreliable. When I return to my room every night after a hard day at the pool, he’s all over the place with his rage and derision:

· Donald J. Trump ‏ @ realDonaldTrump Don’t believe the main stream (fake news) media.The White House is running VERY WELL. I inherited a MESS and am in the process of fixing it.

· Donald J. Trump ‏ @ realDonaldTrump Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all!

· Donald J. Trump ‏ @ realDonaldTrump FAKE NEWS media knowingly doesn’t tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @ nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @ CNN. Sad!

· Donald J. Trump‏ @ realDonaldTrump The FBI is totally unable to stop the national security “leakers” that have permeated our government for a long time. They can’t even……

· Donald J. Trump ‏ @ realDonaldTrump Seven people shot and killed yesterday in Chicago. What is going on there – totally out of control. Chicago needs help!

· Donald J. Trump ‏ @ realDonaldTrump The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!

· Donald J. Trump ‏ @ realDonaldTrump Give the public a break – The FAKE NEWS media is trying to say that large scale immigration in Sweden is working out just beautifully. NOT!

· Donald J. Trump ‏ @ realDonaldTrump HAPPY PRESIDENTS DAY – MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

A Ray of Hope

They kept coming right up to the day I was packing to come home. The last was a regurgitation of something he apparently heard Mike Huckabee tell Fox News 30 minutes earlier:

· Donald J. Trump ‏ @ realDonaldTrump The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo.

Never mind that Trump had nothing to do with it, or that there are real underlying causes why revenues spiked that month. My week in Mexico has taught me there’s no point trying to correct every tweet that falls from his tiny fingers. It’s all such a blizzard of nonsense, I appreciated finding a place to be out of the storm. Let him take credit for whatever he wants. Just don’t take it serious.

But let me remind you. I was in Mexico for eight days and the media has not reported that all of them were sunny. Can I take credit for that?